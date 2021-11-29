The first cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.
So far, six cases of the variant have been found, with a total of eight in the UK.
Contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus.
Health secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for the people who have been infected.
Below is a live, updating map that shows where cases of the variant have been identified in the UK. This will update as new cases become apparent.
