The first cases of the Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland.

So far, six cases of the variant have been found, with a total of eight in the UK.

Contact tracing is being undertaken to establish the origin of the virus.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf says it is a "worrying time" for the people who have been infected.

Below is a live, updating map that shows where cases of the variant have been identified in the UK. This will update as new cases become apparent.