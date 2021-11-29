More than 2,200 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Scottish Government, 2,244 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered since Sunday.

No new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days since Sunday, but numbers recoded during the weekend tend to be low as registry offices are closed.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government now stands at 9,562.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,028 as of November 21.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 22,133 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 10.7% were positive.

A total of 52 people are currently being treated in intensive care with a recently confirmed Covid-19, with 715 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

A total of 4,345,855 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,948,483 have received their second dose.

More than 1,659,464 people have been given a third jab or booster.

