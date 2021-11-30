Around 15,000 Scottish homes remain without power as engineers battle to repair electricity lines in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

As of 10.30am on Tuesday morning, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) teams continue to respond to widespread and extensive damage to its network caused by Storm Arwen which began on Friday lunchtime.

An SSEN spokesperson said: “Since the start of Storm Arwen at around lunchtime on Friday, power has been restored to over 105,000 customers in total, with 15,000 currently off supply.

"This includes customers in the following regions: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, 8507; Moray, 3125; Angus, 1698; Perthshire, 1183; Stirling, 350."

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN, said: “Our engineers continue to make good progress and we aim to restore the majority of homes currently off supply through the course of today. We would once again like to apologise to all customers affected by Storm Arwen and assure them all efforts are being made to accelerate restoration where possible.



“We are, however, still experiencing challenging conditions and multiple faults on individual circuits, with complex repairs underway that are taking longer than normal to rectify. The extent of the damage is also hampering the ability to re-route the network to restore supply and regrettably, restoration times for some customers will extend beyond today.



“In recognition of the significant impact on our customers, we have offered to reimburse all reasonable accommodation costs for any customer unable to make alternative arrangements. Local welfare provision continues to be provided in the main areas affected, with customers also able to reclaim the cost of takeaways or local meals up to £15 per meal, per person. We ask customers to keep hold of their receipts to obtain reimbursement.



“Finally, we would like to thank communities across the north of Scotland for their continued support and patience; local resilience partners for their ongoing support; and our teams of engineers, tree cutters and support staff who have been working flat out in some of the most challenging conditions we have experienced in decades.”

SSEN is working closely with local and national resilience partners to help coordinate the community response.

As part of this, support is being prioritised for the most vulnerable Priority Services Register customers.

Rest centres have also been established at the following locations: Ballater at the Victoria and Albert Hall, Eassie & Nevay Hall, Fintry, Knockraich Farm, Strathyre Primary School, Aberfoyle Primary School and Doune Primary School.

In addition, the following welfare facilities are continuing to support customers who remain off supply and will continue to provide hot food and drinks from 7am on Tuesday November 30.

Teams from SSEN, using 4X4 vehicles, delivered hot food and drinks to customers on SSEN’s Priority Services Register in some of the more remote and isolated communities.