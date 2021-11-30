Nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have now been identified in Scotland, the country’s health secretary Humza Yousaf has said.

Mr Yousaf said there are now five cases in the Lanarkshire area and four in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, up from the six across the two areas announced on Monday.

Speaking on BBC's Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, the Health Secretary was asked if there was any connection between the variant being found and COP26 or a recent South Africa rugby match.

Mr Yousaf said: “There’s nothing that links these cases or indeed the variant back to Cop26 or indeed the rugby match.

“There’s nothing that indicates these cases or this new variant has come via the rugby or Cop26 but that work of course is still ongoing."

On Monday it was announced that Covid booster jags are being urgently extended to all adults aged 18 to 39, as well as severely immunosuppressed patients who have already received a third Covid vaccination to prevent a wave of the Omicron variant in Scotland ahead of Christmas.

The boosters will now be available from three months after a second or third primary dose, instead of the current six month timescale.

Children aged 12 to 15 will also be offered second Covid vaccinations.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said the booster campaign "has never been more vital than at this point in time".

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the JCVI, said that the UK had to “act immediately and not wait” after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

He told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: “I do think we need to take this seriously.

“It is a possibility that this will not turn out to be a major problem but there are lots of signs that suggest that it might.

“It looks like it’s quite a transmissible virus. We don’t really yet know whether it causes worse disease. It may well not do that.

“But the main question is whether it’s able to evade the immunity that we’ve got to some extent from the vaccine so far and the infections we’ve all had.

“And so because of that, and because of the possibility of a major wave, the thing to do now is to act immediately and not wait.”