TSB has announced plans to axe 70 bank branches next year, putting 150 job at risk.

The Edinburgh-based bank said the latest closures are in response to declining branch use and more customers using digital services.

The Scots branches shutting include Ellon, Forfar, Forres, Fort William, Kirkintilloch, Lanark and Thurso.

It comes a year after it announced it was shutting 73 bank branches and a cut of around 300 jobs despite appeals to save branches in remote and most deprived areas of Scotland.

There has been a battle to stop closures some of the most deprived parliamentary constituencies in the UK which will see them down to their last bank branch.

The 73 were to be shut by June of this year as part of a UK-wide axing of 164 branches.

After the latest round of cuts, TSB will have 220 sites left across the UK.

TSB said there will be no closures where it is the only bank left in the town, and it will open 10 more pop-up branches.

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

"They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

These are the branches being closed:

Aylesbury

Bath

Bermondsey

Bishop’s Stortford

Bromley Bury

St Edmunds

Camberley

Cambridge

Carolgate

Cleveleys

Colchester

Coldside

Cirencester

Denton

Ealing

Eastbourne

Ellon

Exeter

Forfar

Forres

Fort William

Frodsham

Garston

Gateshead

Gillingham

Greenwich

Harelesden

Horsham

Kirkintilloch

Lanark

Longbridge

Louth

Magdalen Street

Maidstone

Market Hill

Maryport

Melton Mowbray

Morden

Morecambe

Nelson

Newbury

Newton Aycliffe

Northallerton

Ossett

Thornbury

Thurso

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

West End

Weston-Super-Mare

Wilmslow

Wimborne

Winsford

Woodseats

Worcester

Yeovil