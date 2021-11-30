TSB has announced plans to axe 70 bank branches next year, putting 150 job at risk.

The Edinburgh-based bank said the latest closures are in response to declining branch use and more customers using digital services.

The Scottish branches closing are: Coldside, Dundee (April 13), Ellon (April 19), Forfar (April 14), Forres (April 27), Fort William (April 20), Kirkintilloch (April 28), Lanark (April 27), Stranraer (April 29), Thurso (April 21)

It comes a year after it announced it was shutting 73 bank branches and a cut of around 300 jobs despite appeals to save branches in remote and most deprived areas of Scotland.

There has been a battle to stop closures some of the most deprived parliamentary constituencies in the UK which will see them down to their last bank branch.

The 73 were to be shut by June of this year as part of a UK-wide axing of 164 branches.

After the latest round of cuts, TSB will have 220 sites left across the UK.

"TSB axing a quarter of its branches in 2022, on top of the numbers already closed, is a bitter blow for many communities," said Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union.

"Unite has consistently argued that local banking and access to cash is essential especially for those on lower incomes."

TSB said there will be no closures where it is the only bank left in the town, and it will open 10 more pop-up branches.

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

"They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

The TSB has bowed to public pressure in April and agreed to open a pop-up banking service in Anstruther.

TSB had planned to shut down the last remaining bank in the eastern coastal corner of Fife, East Neuk, home to picturesque fishing towns and described as "one of Scotland's hidden gems".

The planned closure of TSB’s Anstruther branch which overlooks the town's beach marks the end of the last bank in the area after the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2017.

Locals launched a campaign last year after the plans were revealed with more than 400 people signing a petition calling for a rethink.

And there was delight when the TSB finally agreed to launch a mobile advisor service based in Anstruther town hall.

These are the branches being closed:

Aylesbury

Bath

Bermondsey

Bishop’s Stortford

Bromley Bury

St Edmunds

Camberley

Cambridge

Carolgate

Cleveleys

Colchester

Coldside, Dundee

Cirencester

Denton

Ealing

Eastbourne

Ellon

Exeter

Forfar

Forres

Fort William

Frodsham

Garston

Gateshead

Gillingham

Greenwich

Harelesden

Horsham

Kirkintilloch

Lanark

Longbridge

Louth

Magdalen Street

Maidstone

Market Hill

Maryport

Melton Mowbray

Morden

Morecambe

Nelson

Newbury

Newton Aycliffe

Northallerton

Ossett

Stranraer

Thornbury

Thurso

Tunbridge Wells

Uxbridge

West End

Weston-Super-Mare

Wilmslow

Wimborne

Winsford

Woodseats

Worcester

Yeovil