SOME 256 homeless people died last year in Scotland, a near 20% annual rise - with more than half of the fatalities drug-related.

The official figures produced by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) reveal a death toll during the pandemic that was higher than was first thought by homeless-support charities

There were 40 more deaths of homeless people in 2020 compared to 2019.

And some 59% of homeless deaths in Scotland (59%) were drug-related, the figures suggest.

Eight per cent of deaths were due to circulatory diseases such as heart disease and stroke and five per cent due to cancers. There were no deaths where the underlying cause was COVID-19.”

West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and South Ayrshire had the highest rates of homeless deaths within Scotland while six local authority areas had no deaths.

Six local authority areas had no deaths - Angus, Argyll and Bute, East Renfrewshire, Orkney Islands, Scottish Borders and Shetland Islands.

East Renfrewshire has had no identified homeless deaths for four consecutive years The report includes a monthly breakdown which shows the number of deaths was consistently higher during the months of May to September 2020 than in previous years.

The experimental figures are compiled by examining death registration records to find people who were either in temporary accommodation or were sleeping rough before they died.

The NRS said the figures were a conservative estimate and the true figure was probably higher.

Most of those who died (77%) were male (197 deaths) and the common age bracket for men dying while homeless is 45-54 and for women it is 35-44.

NRS head of vital events, Julie Ramsay, said: “While these statistics help our understanding of this issue, it’s important to understand these figures are currently experimental and the methodology is under development.

“The estimated number of people dying while experiencing homelessness has risen consistently over the past three years. Improvements to the data sources and the ability to identify whether a person was homeless may partly explain some of this increase since 2017."

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, said: “It’s shocking that even more people died while experiencing homelessness last year. Behind every one of these statistics is a real person, with friends and families. They formed a part of our communities and they will be missed.

“Homelessness is an injustice, but it is also a public health emergency. Far too many lives have been cut short and many of these deaths will have been avoidable. That is unacceptable.

“We need to learn from these failings and put in place measures to stop this from happening again. We’ve long known how damaging homelessness can be for someone’s health and it is vital that we act now to prevent people from losing their homes. That means public services, including health bodies, asking about someone’s housing situation, then acting to help if they need it.

“Homelessness is not inevitable. By working together we can end it.”