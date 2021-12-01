TSB has come under fire after announcing plans to axe 70 bank branches next year, putting 150 jobs at risk.

TSB is shutting a further 70 branches – a quarter of its network – in a move described by campaigners as “yet another hammer blow” to the UK high street.

Some 150 jobs are set to go with the Edinburgh-based bank saying the latest closures are in response to declining branch use and more customers using digital services.

The Scottish branches closing are: Coldside, Dundee (April 13), Ellon (April 19), Forfar (April 14), Forres (April 27), Fort William (April 20), Kirkintilloch (April 28), Lanark (April 27), Stranraer (April 28), Thurso (April 21) It comes a year after it announced it was shutting 73 bank branches and a cut of around 300 jobs despite appeals to save branches in remote and most deprived areas of Scotland.

Fourteen months ago TSB had 475 branches, but these latest cuts – following a wave of previous closures in 2020 and this year – mean that by the end of June 2022 this number will have more than halved to 220.

Kirkintilloch TSB

Dr Jackie Mulligan, the founder of ShopLocalOnline.org and one of the government-commissioned High Streets Task Force experts, said: “This news is yet another hammer blow to the UK high street, which is already reeling after nearly two years of pain.”

Dr Mulligan added: “The shift online is irreversible, but so, too, is the damage that a bank leaving a high street can cause for the shops that surround it. Local high-street shops need their local communities more than ever, and the gradual retreat of banks, which bring all-important footfall, poses another existential threat.”

Gareth Shaw, head of money with the consumer organisation Which said: "These closures mean that over 300 TSB branches across the country will have closed their doors in three years, which seems to fly in the face of work being done across the industry to protect access to cash.

"Many consumers rely on bank branches for vital services, including accessing cash. Greater scrutiny of branch closures must be in place to ensure that people who rely on cash can access it. The government must urgently press ahead with long-promised legislation that guarantees consumers can continue to access cash for as long as it is needed."

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union added: "TSB axing a quarter of its branches in 2022, on top of the numbers already closed, is a bitter blow for many communities.

"Unite has consistently argued that local banking and access to cash is essential especially for those on lower incomes."

TSB said there will be no closures where it is the only bank left in the town, and it will open 10 more pop-up branches.

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

"They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

TSB bowed to public pressure in April and agreed to open a pop-up banking service in Anstruther.

The bank had planned to shut down the last remaining bank in the eastern coastal corner of Fife, East Neuk, home to picturesque fishing towns and described as "one of Scotland's hidden gems".

The planned closure of TSB’s Anstruther branch which overlooks the town's beach marks the end of the last bank in the area after the closure of the Royal Bank of Scotland in 2017.

Locals launched a campaign last year after the plans were revealed with more than 400 people signing a petition calling for a rethink.

And there was delight when the TSB finally agreed to launch a mobile advisor service based in Anstruther town hall.

The TSB branches closing next year

Aylesbury, 1-3 Market Street – closing on 19 April

Bath, 10 Quiet Street – 15 June

Bermondsey, 253/255 Southwark Park Road – 27 April

Bishop’s Stortford, 3 The Corn Exchange – 26 May

Bromley, 58 High Street – 18 May

Bury St Edmunds, 8 Guildhall Street – 26 May

Camberley, 54 High Street – 5 May

Cambridge, 6 St Andrews Street – 20 April

Carolgate, 1 Carolgate – 24 May

Cleveleys, 77 Victoria Road West – 8 June

Colchester, 2 Culver Street West – 31 May

Coldside, 101 Strathmartine Road – 13 April

Cirencester, 37 Market Place – 14 June

Denton, 38 Ashton Road – 17 May

Ealing, 31 New Broadway – 5 May

Eastbourne, 76 Terminus Road – 17 May

Ellon, 36 Bridge Street – 19 April

Exeter, 6 High Street – 21 June

Forfar, 20 East High Street – 14 April

Forres, 156 High Street – 27 April

Fort William, 6 Tweedale High Street – 20 April

Frodsham, 96 Main Street – 22 June

Garston, 6 Speke Road – 9 June

Gateshead, 264 High Street – 10 May

Gillingham, Sydenham House – 15 June

Greenwich, 6 Crescent Arcade – 28 April

Harlesden, 58 High Street – 28 April

Horsham, Unit 1 – 12 May

Kirkintilloch, 4 Alexandra Street – 28 April

Lanark, 25 Bannatyne Street – 27 April

Longbridge, 1401 Bristol Road South – 28 June

Louth, 11-13 Eastgate – 24 May

Magdalen Street, 65 Magdalen Street – 28 June

Maidstone, 16 High Street – 10 May

Market Hill, 17 Market Hill – 16 June

Maryport, 109/111 Senhouse Street – 10 May

Melton Mowbray, 23-25 High Street – 1 June

Morden, 66 London Road – 11 May

Morecombe, Lunedale House – 7 June

Nelson, 23 Manchester Road – 18 May

Newbury, 26 Northbrook Street – 7 June

Newton Aycliffe, Unit 3B, Greenwell Road – 3 May

Northallerton, 164 High Street – 3 May

Ossett, 3 Wesley Street – 17 May

Oxford, 17 George Street – 7 June

Redcar, 87-89 High Street – 4 May

Redditch, 4 Unicorn Hill – 2 June

Romford, 3 Stewards Walk – 31 May

Ross-On-Wye, 9a Gloucester Road – 22 June

Rushden, 133 High Street – 21 April

Sherwood, 583 Mansfield Road – 29 June

Shrewsbury, 45 High Street – 28 June

Solihull, 58 Poplar Road – 1 June

Southend-On-Sea, 32 London Road – 2 June

Stranraer, 21 Castle Street – 28 April

Sutton, 79 Ellamsbridge Road – 26 May

Swaffham, 61 Market Place – 24 May

Taunton, 34 North Street – 12 April

Thornbury, 9 St Mary’s Way – 9 June

Thurso, 12/14 Traill Street – 21 April

Tunbridge Wells, 62 Mount Pleasant Road – 19 May

Uxbridge, 24 Chequers Square – 4 May

West End, 68 Baker Street – 4 May

Weston-super-Mare, 12 Walliscote Road – 23 June

Wilmslow, Emerson Court, Alderley Road – 14 June

Wimborne, 5 The Square – 13 April

Winsford, 160 High Street – 21 June

Woodseats, 1 Abbey Lane – 15 June

Worcester, 24 Mealcheapen Street – 21 June

Yeovil, King George Street – 12 April