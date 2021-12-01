POLICE have confiscated nearly a quarter of a million pounds worth of class A drugs in Scotland.
Officers carried out a search of an Aberdeen property yesterday (November 30) where they recovered Class A drugs with a potential street value of more than £200,000.
Heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine were discovered upon the search of the property at Craigevar Terrace.
Police today revealed that a 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the drug bust, and a report said he will appear at the Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (December 1).
Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: "We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities in the North East. We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.
“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or connected criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
