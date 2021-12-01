Police are renewing an appeal for information to help trace a 28-year-old who has been missing from his home for two weeks.

Joel McDiarmid was last seen by his family at his home in Bathgate around 4pm on Wednesday, November 17.

He has not been in contact with his family or friends since then which has been described as completely out of character for him.

Joel is described as white, 6ft 3ins in height and of slim build with medium-length dyed blonde hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a dark green G-Star jacket, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

Joel is known to travel by public transport and likes to visit Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Chief Inspector Alun Williams, local area commander for West Lothian said: “It is completely out of character for Joel not to have been in touch with his family and friends for two weeks.

“This is a difficult time for them and we remain in daily contact.

“Joel’s whereabouts remain a complete mystery and we require the help of the public to assist us in tracing him. He is 6ft 3ins tall, with bleached blonde hair, so is easily distinguishable.

“We are hoping someone will remember seeing him.

“Extensive searches have been carried out in Bathgate and officers are continuing to carry out door to door enquiries and are reviewing CCTV footage. We are also progressing enquiries across the country, and on transport networks."

Joel’s family have today issued a statement.

It read: “We would like to thank the police and the public for the support we have received so far. Joel, if you are reading this, please get in touch, even if it’s just to let us know you are ok.

"There is a huge hole in our family without you here. All your friends are so desperate to hear from you.

“You turn 29 next week and we have so much to look forward to over the next year that we can all celebrate together. We love and miss you so much.”

Anyone who believes they may have seen Joel or who has any information which could help trace him is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 1809 of 18 November.