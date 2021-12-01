A new case of Covid caused by the Omicron variant has been discovered in Scotland — taking the total number to ten.

The presence of the variant has been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency. Its chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said it is “very likely that we will find more cases over the coming days”.

Dr Harries added: “We are continuing our efforts to understand the effect of this variant on transmissibility, severe disease, mortality, antibody response and vaccine efficacy.

READ MORE: From Alpha to Omicron, and the uncertainty ahead

“Vaccination is critical to help us bolster our defences against this new variant – please get your first, second, third or booster jab without delay.”

The lab-confirmed Omicron infection was just one of 2,796 new Covid cases reported within the past 24 hours in Scotland.

Scots have been told they can mix over Christmas

Nineteen new deaths of people with the virus were reported on Wednesday, the Scottish Government said, and 54 people were in intensive care with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19.

Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, earlier said people should do a “version of Covid certification” without the law telling them to by taking a lateral flow device (LFD) test and ensuring they are vaccinated before they socialise.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not asking people to put Christmas plans on hold at the moment following the emergence of the Omicron variant, but she urged Scots to take an LFD test before mixing with other households.

The previous nine cases featuring the variant in Scotland have been linked to a single event in Lanarkshire.

The Omicron variant has been reported in 23 countries, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urges Scotland to 'act as if variant is already here'

Speaking at a WHO press briefing, he said: “The emergence of the Omicron variant has understandably captured global attention. At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and we expect that number to grow.

“WHO takes this development extremely seriously, and so should every country.

“But it should not surprise us. This is what viruses do.

“And it’s what this virus will continue to do as long as we allow it to continue spreading.

“We’re learning more all the time about Omicron, but there is still more to learn about its effect on transmission, severity of disease and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines.”