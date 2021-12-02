A 'cashback without purchase' scheme is being rolled out to some 200 shops across Scotland by the end of the year in a bid to retain the public's right to access hard cash, the Herald can reveal.

The solution means consumers can make a cash withdrawal of up to £50 and check their balance without needing to make a purchase.

Scotland has been at the centre of the initiative to provide free cash withdrawals in shops without a purchase as part of new plans to improve access to cash across the UK.

A successful Community Access to Cash trial in four areas of the UK including Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire (Scotland) and Denny in Stirlingshire has resulted in nationwide roll-out of the scheme.

October, 2020, marked the start of the million pound pilot initiative which allowed consumers to withdraw cash from PayPoint terminals in shops without paying a fee.

If successful and if supported with an appropriate regulatory framework, LINK had hoped to roll-out this service to allow thousands of shops to provide free access to cash to local communities without the need for an ATM.

READ MORE: Scotland at centre of UK's first 'no shop purchase' cashback plan to improve access to money

It has now been confirmed that the service is now being rolled out and is now in place at around 100 Scottish outlets, with a further 100 expected to be in place before the end of the year.

The consumer organisation Which said that the cashback scheme has a role to play but is not enough to plug gaps in the nation's "fragile" cash system.

Consumers using the service can choose to withdraw any amount between 1p and £50 rather than being restricted to notes dispensed by ATMs.

During the year long trial, more than 24,800 transactions have been made with an average withdrawal size of £27.81.

Many withdrawals were for ‘non-round’ amounts that would not be available from an ATM – with one high street banking reporting that half of their customers who used cashback were considered vulnerable Under the scheme, customers insert their bank card into an eligible terminal on the counter and can withdraw exactly the amount they need – with the cash provided by the retailer directly from the till.

Retailers are paid for providing this service by the cardholder’s bank.

In April the government relaxed rules on shops offering cashback in notes or coins without requiring customers buy anything.

Under EU law, a business wanting to do so had to register with the Financial Conduct Authority, a lengthy and expensive process. But new post-Brexit deregulation cut that requirement.

Now LINK, the overseers of the UK's largest cash machine network, said it is accelerating the rollout alongside payment service PayPoint.

Branches of major chains including Sainsbury's, the Post Office and Londis are set to join.

Cashback without a purchase was one solution proposed to preserve communities’ access to cash, with campaigners and the government also mulling shared banking hubs, cashback ordering systems and strengthening the Post Office’s banking facilities.

Analysis produced exclusively for the Herald by the consumer organisation Which? in October revealed that nearly half (47%) of the over 1000 bank branches which were open in Scotland five years previously will have shut by this year.

On Tuesday, Edinburgh-based TSB announced plans to axe 70 more of its branches putting 150 jobs at risk.

TSB will effectively bee shutting a quarter of its network – in a move described by campaigners as “yet another hammer blow” to the UK high street.

Recent research from the FCA found that, during the pandemic, 15% of UK adults have struggled to cope without access to bank branches and ATMs, while 16% suffered as more businesses stopped or encouraged customers to use contactless or digital payments.

FCA research suggests that five million people remain dependent on cash.

Data provided by LINK, the UK's main cash machine network, revealed that the number of ATMs dropped from 5,866 in November, 2019, to 5,239 in September last year. There were 4022 free-to-use cash machines across Scotland while 1,217 charge - meaning that in one in four of the nation's ATMs you have to pay to get your money out.

In January, research showed that over 2m Scots have been refused payment with notes and coins during the pandemic, threatening the viability of the cash network.

Natalie Ceeney, chairman of the Access to Cash Review said: “I’m really pleased to see cashback without purchase is rolling out. We’ve been trialling it for over a year and I know there’s been positive feedback, especially in Denny.

"The local shop is often at the centre of smaller villages and high streets, therefore asking for cashback doesn’t feel strange for customers. It’s even better because the retailer makes a commission too. Cash is really important for millions of people and this just makes it that little bit easier to access it.”

Gareth Shaw, head of money with the consumer organisation Which said: “Everyone should have reasonable access to their own money without having to pay, so it’s good to see a cashback scheme rolled out to communities who rely on cash the most.

“Schemes like cashback without purchase have a role to play, but they won't be enough on their own to plug the gaps in the UK’s fragile cash system. That is why the government must urgently press ahead with legislation that guarantees consumers can continue to access cash for as long as it is needed.”