AN EDINBURGH landmark that has dominated the skyline for centuries has had a £400,000 facelift and is to open up as an upmarket holiday let after being saved from ruin.

The 18th century Old Observatory House which sits atop Calton Hill in Edinburgh was once home to prominent astronomers and is considered one of the best surviving examples of the architecture of Edinburgh New Town designer James Craig.

It was once on the Historic Scotland's Buildings at Risk register before there were renovations between 2007 and 2010.

Now architects and artists have "reimagined" the three-floor, eight-bedroom building which dates from 1776, as a unique hill top retreat.

And the building, which has been in the city’s ownership since the late 19th century, has made available for short term holiday stays by Collective - the centre for contemporary art on Calton Hill. All profits generated will go directly to support the charitable organisation's mission to bring people together around new art.

The building’s historic architecture has now been complemented by contemporary styling and new artworks commissioned from some of the most exciting artists working in Scotland today including Rachel Adams, Thomas Aitchison, Rabiya Choudhry and Christian Newby.

A fully equipped kitchen, designed by Mr Aitchson, is inspired by the iconic silhouette of the National Monument of Scotland. the memorial to the Scottish soldiers and sailors who died fighting in the Napoleonic Wars. Ms Adams, meanwhile, has created new textile and lighting works for the master bedroom, and Ms Choudry’s has prodcued new wallpaper based on the history of stargazing.

Mr Newby's commission complements these with a series of new wall paintings in the dining room of the house.

Collective Architecture to led the restoration of the building - blending a mix of natural finishes, Harris Tweed accessories, Lusso stone, sandstone,wool, leather and rich walnut and brass accents to complement the artist commissions.

The house, with views of Arthur’s Seat, the medieval Old Town and castle, the Georgian New Town, the Port of Leith and the Firth of Forth is now available to let.

It will also host artists visiting Collective as part of its programme of international art commissions from artists who have never shown their work in Scotland previously.

Siobhan Carroll, interim director of Collective, said, “We are delighted to launch Observatory House, and to look forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy this historic space, with it’s stunningly refurbished spaces and newly revealed artist commissions.

"Observatory House is one of the very few extant buildings designed by James Craig and is a spectacular site for artists to engage with. A well-known landmark in Edinburgh, it is the oldest building in the Observatory walled complex on Calton Hill, it is both architecturally and culturally significant in the history of the city and the nation. The renovation of Observatory house is the final part of the site to be fully developed and will support Collective’s charitable vision.

"The notion of art and artists being the lens through which we view the city and understand ourselves to be in it has a long history on Calton Hill.

"We are working towards a thriving creative society, where artists inspire new ways of looking, questioning and thinking through art. Part of this is a commitment to bring art into everything we do, to demonstrate how artists and their work can engage with and transform everyday life."

Although originally built as a family house, the building was used by astronomers for a short period of time as the Old Observatory until William Playfair built the City Observatory building nearby in 1818.

It was previously renovated and offered as a holiday let by the Vivat Trust which had rescued neglected and dilapidated listed buildings.

But it went bust in 2015, leading to fears that a number of buildings of great architectural and historical significance, including the Old Observatory were at risk.

But Collective which runs other heritage buildings nearly agreed to take on the lease of the Old Observatory House til 2044.

Emma Fairhurst of Collective Architecture, said, “Observatory House is full of character and history, the first of the collection of extraordinary buildings on Calton Hill. "