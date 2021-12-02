ONE of Scotland's lifeline ferries is out of action for longer than the ten days envisaged after it broke down with engine problems for the second time in three months.

It had been hoped that 16-year-old MV Bute which was withdrawn from service on November 20 might be back in operation by Monday.

The busy mainland to Isle of Bute service will have to run as single rather than a dual ferry service, and customers are continuing to be advised to travel on foot if possible, as vehicle space is "very limited".

The state-controlled ferry operator has advised passengers to avoid using cars on the service and suggested a 28 mile detour to use another route.

CalMac is now working on a new timeline for its return as repairs continue on the vessel, which can carry 450 passengers and 60 cars.

It had only just returned to action in the week before the breakdown after an annual overhaul was delayed.

CalMac stated:"MV Bute remains withdrawn from service, due to a technical fault with [the] aft main engine crankshaft.

"Replacement components are in the process of being sourced and a timeline for repairs is being developed.

"A return to service date will be confirmed in due course."

CalMac services were cancelled between the mainland and the Isle of Bute after the route after the vessel went in for repair.

In August, another engine problem led to cancellations of sailings between Wemyss Bay and Rothesay with the possiblility of further disruption while repairs were attempted.

Passengers have been advised to travel if possible "by foot" as the service is relying only on MV Argyle which can carry 450 passengers and 60 cars.

The state-controlled ferry operator advised that if travel with a vehicle is necessary passengers should "please consider" travelling through an alternative Bute route from Colintraive to Rhubodach.

That would involve a 28 mile detour from Wemyss Bay. Rhubodach is eight miles away from Rothesay.

On Monday there were cancellations on the crossing from Oban to the Hebridean island of Lismore due to allow for repairs to one of the oldest in the CalMac fleet, the 35-year-old MV Loch Linnhe.

CalMac said just initially in the morning that it was a technical issue with a main engine and then that it was due to an electrical supply issue. The ferry was back in action later in the day.

They are the latest in a series of issues with breakdowns and Covid issues involving Scotland's ageing ferry fleet.

Transport minister Graeme Dey has said attempts were being made to ease the ferry crisis by purchasing another ferry.

The breakdown in April of Scotland's biggest publicly-run ferry MV Loch Seaforth, which operates on the Stornoway to Ullapool route, caused disruption across the islands network for seven weeks.

Islanders from Arran to Islay have lodged complaints to ministers about disruption and cancellations to services as the ageing Scottish ferry fleet falters.

While industry experts agree the working life of the ferries is 25 years, 14 of the 33-strong ferry fleet run is older than that, with eight, including Hebridean Isles, past their 30th birthday.

The delivery of new island ferries MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, still languishing in Ferguson Marine shipyard, which were due online in the first half of 2018, was found to be over four years late with costs doubling to over £200m.

Tommy Gore, Clyde area operations manager for CalMac, said after Bute was taken offline: “MV Bute has been taken off service for further investigation into the cause of an engine fault, and we have been advised that this work may take up to 10 days. A single vessel will operate between Rothesay and Wemyss Bay in the meantime. We apologise for any inconvenience that this is causing to passengers.”