FLIGHTS between Scotland the US are to be resumed for the first time in 2022 after coming to a halt during the pandemic.

United Airlines are to resume daily non-stop services between Scotland and the United States for 2022.

Starting on March 5, the airline will resume its year-round daily non-stop service between Edinburgh and New York/Newark.

The airline is also set to resume daily non-stop seasonal services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC on May 6, 2020.

The airline said it would be the first airline to resume services between Scotland and the United States.

“We are delighted to return to Scotland in 2022 and resume nonstop services from Edinburgh to the United States,” said Bob Schumacher, United’s UK and Ireland director of sales.

“With the return of services, our customers in Edinburgh can once again take advantage of direct connections to the US as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hubs at New York/Newark, Chicago and Washington DC, offering convenient non-stop connections to 129 destinations across the Americas."

In May last year, United Airlines was forced to reverse a decision to restart transatlantic links in the summer with flights halted until at least October.

The move was a blow to Scotland’s previously busiest airport, which has been the country’s heaviest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on aviation.

At that point passengers plummeted from some 250,000 a week to as few as 200 – or just a few dozen a day.

Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s chief executive said:“It’s incredibly exciting to be resuming our transatlantic services with United to allow direct travel between Scotland and the USA for the first time in two years.

"It will allow families to reunite, friends to reconnect and re-open the strong tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic."

United’s year-round daily non-stop service from Edinburgh to New York/Newark and seasonal daily nonstop services from Edinburgh to Chicago O’Hare and Washington DC will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats. There will be 16 flat-bed seats in United PolarisSM business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy PlusSM seats with added legroom.