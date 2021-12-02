A man who died after his vehicle was struck by a tree during Storm Arwen has been formally identified.
Police have named 35-year-old David Lapage as the person who lost his life during the extreme weather last week.
Mr Lapage was driving a Nissan Navara pick-up truck on the B977 from Dyce to Hatton of Fintray road around 5:45pm when his vehicle was struck by a falling tree.
Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “The family would like to thank all services involved and greatly appreciate all the messages of support.
“They would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”
Sergeant Craig McNeill of the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Inverurie said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s family and friends at this time."
There were multiple reports across the UK of fatal tree falls during Storm Arwen as extreme winds of nearly 100mph swept across the east, but there was only one death in Scotland.
When investigating the scene last week in Aberdeenshire, officers also experiened a near-fatal situation as their vehicle was crushed by another falling tree when inspecting the area.
