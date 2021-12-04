A watchdog is investigating how the missing person case regarding Amber Gibson was handled by Police Scotland before her death in Hamilton.
The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) says that the probe will focus on "police actions during efforts to trace" 16-year-old Amber.
A spokeswoman said: “We are investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16 year-old girl in Hamilton.
“Our investigation will focus on the police actions during efforts to trace the girl.
“The matter was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and once our investigation is concluded, a report on our findings will be submitted to them for consideration.”
A spokesman from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the police investigations and review commissioner to investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a 16 year-old girl in Hamilton."
Police Scotland said in a statement that it would "co-operate fully" with the PIRC's investigation.
Amber was last seen leaving her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton at about 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing later that night.
Her body was then discovered in the town's Cadzow Glen park at about 10.10am on Sunday.
Her brother, Connor Gibson, 19, appeared in court yesterday charged with murder, sexual assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.
