PEOPLE arriving in Scotland from abroad will need to take pre-departure Covid tests to help stem the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the Scottish Government has announced.

International travellers will have to provide a negative pre-departure test taken two days before travelling, in addition to a negative PCR test on or before day two after arrival, under measures agreed on a four-nation basis.

The requirement comes into effect at 4am on December 7.

Nigeria has also been added to the red list for international travel from 4am on December 6, meaning all travellers returning to Scotland from Nigeria will be required to quarantine on their arrival in managed accommodation for 10 days.

The Scottish Government said the changes were informed by a UK Health Security Agency risk assessment.

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “It is essential we take steps now to keep people safe, protect the rollout of the booster programme and reduce the chances of unsustainable pressure being placed on the NHS over the winter.

“We have always said it may be necessary to quickly implement fresh measures to protect public health in Scotland, particularly with regards to international travel, and these restrictions are proportionate and necessary to that aim.

“We fully understand the impact the changes will have on staff and businesses in the travel and aviation sectors, particularly as the new variant came at a time when we were beginning to see some signs of recovery. We will not keep the restrictions in place any longer than is necessary.”

However, the Government’s rapid change in entry requirements has made it “impossible” for the travel industry to plan ahead, the CEO of Airlines UK has said.

Commenting on the decision to require that travellers to England take pre-departure Covid-19 tests, Tim Alderslade said the decision was “premature”.

“It is premature to hit millions of passengers and industry before we see the full data,” he said.

“We don’t have the clinical evidence. The red list extension made complete sense – that’s what it’s there for – but we know from experience that blanket restrictions do not stop the importation of variants.

“It’s already here. They’ve now changed their travel advice twice within a week and it’s just impossible for anyone to plan. These measures must be removed as quickly as possible in line with the speed of the booster programme.”