LARGE parts of mainland Scotland have been issued with another yellow weather warning for 'heavy snow' and strong winds.

Just as the north of Scotland begins to recover from Storm Arwen which left thousands of homes without a power, a yellow weather warning for wind has been issued on the east coast of the country again.

Potential winds of up to 70mph could batter Scotland's coast, and with that a chance of 'some short term loss of power and other services is possible' again.

A separate yellow warning has also been issued for a large part of the country's mainland.

Up to 10cm of snow is expected in local areas in the Scottish Highlands as well as strong southeasterly which could lead to poor visibilities on roads.

Both warnings are in place from Tuesday morning at 9am and 11am and last throughout the day and evening until midnight.

There is a possibility of travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, and the imminent extreme weather has prompted Traffic Scotland to issue a warning to those planning to drive on Tuesday.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS⚠️



The @metoffice have issued YELLOW weather warnings for WIND and SNOW



Tuesday 7 December 09:00hrs - midnight



Full information can be found here 👉 https://t.co/ibjpV4gWDL#drivesafe pic.twitter.com/RWC46Apur4 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 5, 2021

A Met Office statement said: "A band of rain will turn to snow across Northern England and Scotland through Tuesday.

"2-5 cm is expected to accumulate quite widely across the area, but locally this could reach 10 cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands.

"Strong southeasterly winds will also lead to snow drifting in places, particularly over the highest routes, adding to poor visibilities.

"Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected widely, with 60-70 mph in exposed coastal locations. Strongest winds will ease across inland areas into the overnight period."

The affected areas for the yellow warning for snow and wind are:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire