The Scottish Government has recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases and one death in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 2,067 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
One further death has been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
Public Health Scotland noted that it is aware of an ongoing processing issue with UK Government lab tests which may impact on cases and tests in today’s reporting. Investigations are ongoing to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,127 as of November 28.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 29,017 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 9.6% were positive.
A total of 45 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 586 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,352,104 while 3,958,162 people have now received a second dose.
1,859,735 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
