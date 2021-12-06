Forecasters have warned that heavy snow could cut off rural communities and spark fresh power cuts when Storm Barra blows in across the county. 

The Met Office has issued severe yellow weather warnings for much of Scotland ahead of the arrival of the winter’s second storm on Tuesday, just days after the last homes were reconnected following the blackouts caused by  Storm Arwen. 

Snow warnings have been in place in southern and western Scotland, with Glasgow firmly in the path of the patch of bad weather. 

Gale force winds are predicted as well as icy drifts, which could cause problems on the roads and disruption to public transport

Storm Barra, a deep area of low pressure moving in from the Atlantic and the second named storm of the season, is expected to bring the strongest winds and impacts to the Republic of Ireland. 

Two to five centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate widely across England and Scotland, but meteorologists said this could reach 10cm, particularly in parts of the Southern Uplands and Highlands. 

Gusts of 45-50 mph are expected across the UK, with 60-70 mph winds in exposed coastal locations. 