More than 3,800 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths have been in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,894 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Sunday.

However, the numbers published today are higher than normal due to a reporting backlog which has now been resolved.

According to the latest statistics, 23 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 71.

No new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

Numbers reported on Monday tend to be low as registry offices are closed at the weekend.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,649.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,127 as of November 28.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 32,166 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 12.8% were positive. These numbers were also affected by the backlog.

A total of 43 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 591 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,354,064 while 3,960,681 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 1,889,285 people.

