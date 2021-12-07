Scots have been told to prepare for a “horrible” period of weather as the second winter storm of the season arrives.

Storm Barra will blow in today hot on the heels of Storm Arwen, bringing gales, rain and snow to many parts of the country.

Forecasters have predicted gusts of up to 60-70mph and as much as 20cm of snow on high grounds.

People are being advised not to travel unless it is necessary and to make preparations for winter driving on the roads.

READ MORE: Storm Barra live— latest updates

Blizzard conditions have been predicted and drivers are being warned of reduced visibility on many routes and slushy conditions which could prove hazardous on the roads.

Met Office Meteorologist Clare Nasir said: "The yellow warnings are focused towards the east again and over the higher grounds for snow. However, it’s still going to pack a punch, it really is.

“Winds will pick up to gale force. Gust could reach along the coasts 60-70 mph, so associated with that there will be high waves, dangerous conditions, coastal impacts and add in the fact we’re expecting the rain to turn to snow above around 200 meters.

“But even at lower levels – blizzard conditions across many parts of more central and southern Scotland.”

Storm Arwen brought high winds to the coasts

Ms Nasir added: “So it’s a nasty storm and it will cause some disruption as we head through today and into this evening.

“What happens when you get heavy rain associated with strong winds is you get a cooling effect at lower grounds.

“You get the rain turning to snow even if it is temporally, but that can cause a lot of problems, particularly with poor visibility and slushy deposits, but above 200 meters we are expecting up to 20 centimeters in places.”

“There are a lot of impacts out there – this is a horrible winter storm and my advice is if you don’t have to travel, don’t.”

READ MORE: Aberdeenshire residents frustration as Arwen power cut endures

Storm Barra is predicted to be slow-moving, meaning the bad weather will last into the evening and overnight, though the worst is expected to come today.

Strong winds will persists in the north of the country, the Northern Isles, Aberdeen, Caithness and Sutherland likely to be worst affected.

Low pressure will stay in the wake of the storm, meaning more rain and winds during the rest of the week.

Storm Barra comes hot on the heels of Storm Arwen

Ms Nasir said: “This will be ‘extra storm Barra’ - still delivering a lot of cloud and rain, wintery precipitation across higher ground and it only slowly clears towards the east.

“So it really isn’t till Thursday that we’ll see a brief respite before another batch of rain moves in later on in the day. And, again, as it hits the cold air it will turn to snow.

“So again, we’re not out of the woods yet. It’s a very lively start to the winter. And even though things turn a bit milder through next week we still will see a lot of wet weather.”