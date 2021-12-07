ScotRail has warned of major disruption to passengers today as Storm Barra rolls in and a ‘danger to life’ warning was issued by weather forecasters.

Scots have been told to prepare for a “horrible” period of weather as the second winter storm of the season arrives and forecasters have predicted gusts of up to 60-70mph and as much as 20cm of snow on high grounds.

People are being advised not to travel unless it is necessary.

ScotRail have today issued a warning to passengers on social media which read: "MetOffice YELLOW warnings are in place for wind, rain & snow across much of our network."

Due to ‘forecase extreme weather’ no trains will run between Stranraer and Girvan today, but local passengers can use their tickets on Stagecoach buses 60, 358 & 360 between Stranraer, Girvan, Maybole and Ayr.

On the east coast, services are also being cut from 3pm until the end of the day due to the ‘severe weather’.

⚠️❄️ If you're heading out today, please be aware that we've had to make service alterations and speed restrictions are in place on some routes.



The easiest and fastest way to find out if this affects your journey is to use our app or website. https://t.co/jNc6qmDC71 https://t.co/jzh81P8mqh — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 7, 2021

There will be a limited service between Dundee and Aberdeen due to speed restrictions.

Furthermore, Glasgow Queen St - Aberdeen and Edinburgh - Arbroath trains will only go as far north as Dundee.

Regular Edinburgh - Aberdeen and Edinburgh - Cowdenbeath services will also be 'withdrawn' at the same time but all other trains in Fife will continue to run as normal.

In the north of Scotland, services will be suspended between Inverurie-Montrose from 4pm and Inverness-Elgin trains from 5pm.

Services between Dundee-Aberdeen and Aberdeen-Inverness will be operating but will take longer due to speed restrictions.