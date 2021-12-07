More than 3,000 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,060 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Monday.

However, numbers have been inflated by a reporting backlog from testing which is expected to clear soon.

According to the latest statistics, 28 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 99.

In the past 24 hours 12 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,661.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,127 as of November 28.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 35,562 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 9.2% were positive. These numbers were also affected by the backlog.

A total of 38 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 576 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,355,063 while 3,962,203 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 1,922,604 people.

