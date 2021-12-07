A CLOOTIE dumpling shop owner has hit out at a boycott of her produce after being called a “traitor” for taking part in a festive food and drink market hosted by Boris Johnson.

Michelle Maddox who runs Clootie McToot, the world’s only clootie dumpling shop, in Abernethy met the Prime Minister at the Downing Street event.

Ms Maddox gave him one of the traditional steamed puddings wrapped in Harris tweed and posted her involvement on the business Facebook page.

She has said she has since had to get Police Scotland advice after receiving threats about her involvement.

While the majority of social media comments were supportive, others said they would no longer buy Clootie McToot products while others sent threats over private message.

One stated: "I see you were part of this charade of Boris Johnson's in Downing Street. How did that come about then? I'm sure your customers in Scotland will take a dim view of your support for a Tory sponsored photo-opportunity."

Another said: "This has just lost you a load of sales. Shame on you!"

She said she has since had direct message threats and lost around a dozen orders, including a large bespoke order.

The owner said in response: "I just can't understand people cancelling their Christmas orders over us attending a food event representing Scottish food.

"I would stand up in any country in front of any organisation and promote our wonderful Scottish produce.

She added: "I respect everyone’s right to the freedom of speech.... However would the individuals that are sending private, abusive and threatening messages please stop now. I don’t want to have to take them further.

"I am very proud of what I have achieved in four years , with my business. Being a woman, wife, mum and business owner is a juggling act to say the least! I have no idea what the next four years have in store for me all I do know is that I wake up every morning loving what I do . Have a lovely day.

"The visit was never political in any way. I went to promote my wee business and would happily travel the world promoting my wee clootie dumpling business and all the wonderful Scottish produce we have to offer."

After handing over the clootie dumpling which came with a blue presentation bow, the Prime Minister said: "Clootie dumpling? That's a hell of a...that's a sizeable dumpling."

A shop representative said: "Yeah, I hope you enjoy it."

The Prime Minister then thanked the rep and asked how business was going.

Among the 12 businesses who held market stalls in Downing Street, was Scottish seafood company Loch Fyne Oysters and the Isle of Harris Distillery. Also in the mix was Welsh cheese company Snowdonia Cheese, Northern Irish snack company Tayto and English chocolate company Montezuma’s.

After the event on Saturday, the Prime Minister said “It’s great to see the best of British food and drink here in Downing Street, especially in the run-up to Christmas.

“We currently export to 207 countries but this government is supporting British food and drink exporters to sell even more of their brilliant produce abroad.

“As it’s St Andrew’s Day, I’m looking forward to sampling a Clootie McToot dumpling, some Loch Fyne Oysters and a winter warmer from the Isle of Harris Distillery.”

Among those speaking in support of the shop was SNP MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire Jim Fairlie who said: "It really beggars belief that anyone thinks that it's ok to dole out this or any other kind of abuse to any business for simply promoting themselves.

Happy #SmallBusinessSaturday! We had so much fun at the #DowningStreetMarket sharing homemade #clootiedumplings & meeting other fab small businesses. We wonder if clootie dumpling will be on the dessert menu at @10DowningStreet on Christmas Day? 🤭 @BorisJohnson #SmallBizSatUK pic.twitter.com/Fkro663m3n — ClootieMcToot (@ClootieMcToot) December 4, 2021

"I know Michelle Maddox from Clootie McToot and have watched her develop a fabulous business out of a school charity event. When I ran events, Michelle was one of the first names on my list of great quality local producers.

"The moronic behaviour she has been subjected to simply has no place in this country and certainly does not reflect any of the values that I or anyone I know would deem to be acceptable. I have been in contact with Clootie McToot this afternoon to offer my support and utterly condemn those who would subject them to this behaviour."

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser described the situation as "awful" and encouraged his 33,000 Twitter followers to support Clootie McToot and "make up for this nonsense".

Ms Maddox set the business up in 2015 and Parliament's official shop even stocks her dumplings, which are enjoyed all over the world.