An activist has accused prosecutors of a "waste of public money" after a case of race crime was dropped at the 11th hour over the use of an "England get out of Scotland" banner in a protest over a lack of border Covid restrictions.

Serial protester Sean Clerkin says he has been "vindicated" after leading a small number of activists from the grassroots Action for Scotland group who staged the protest at Edinburgh Airport in August, last year and campaigned to close borders in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The group had claimed that “irresponsible” English tourists were putting the country's attempts to contain Covid-19 in Scotland at risk and carried out demonstrations around Scotland.

Mr Clerkin was charged with aggravated breach of the peace after Edinburgh Airport hit out at the activists who staged a protest on its grounds demanding English tourists do not travel to Scotland because of the rise of cases south of the border – branding their actions as ‘despicable’.

The protests were partly sparked by Boris Johnson's claim that "there is no border" between England and Scotland, during Prime Minister's Questions in July, last year.

The remarks came after Nicola Sturgeon said she may have to consider quarantining visitors to Scotland if Covid-19 cases rise in other parts of the UK – though the First Minister stressed that there are no plans in place.

Mr Johnson said he found suggestions of Border measures “absolutely astonishing and shameful”.

The 60-year-old was originally arrested in September, last year and taken from his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, to Helen Street Police Station in Glasgow to be interviewed after the incident but thought that charges would be dropped.

But he was accused of behaving in a "threatening or abusive manner, which was likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, in that you did attend and display a banner with offensive and racial remarks, contrary to Section 38/1 of the Criminal Justice and Licensing Scotland Act 2010".

Mr Clerkin has always insisted that the banner was not racist and was preparing to fight his corner in court on Tuesday before he was told that the case had been dropped.

He hit out at the "absolutely ludicrous" decision to charge him saying it was a "malicious prosecution", that he had the right to protest under the European Convention on Human Rights and that the protest had "obviously" nothing to do with being anti-English.

He said outside the court that the banner will now stay retired.

"This has been a waste of taxpayers' money," he said. "I have been taken through the mental wringer... I have waited a year and half with this over my head and I am innocent.# "I can't believe they put me through all this only to tell me while at court that the case was dropped. I have gone through months of stress over this.

"I don't want to go through all this again," he said. "I feel like I have been harassed.

Mr Clerkin said at the time of the demonstration: “We are doing the protest to continue our call to the Scottish Government to close the border and all ports of entry for non essential travel from England to Scotland to protect the people Of Scotland from Covid-19.”

Of the charge, Mr Clerkin told police: "It is not against the law to have a banner that someone may disagree with. The first time the banner was displayed was in Edinburgh and a complaint was made to a senior police officer who stated to me that the banner was not offensive and I could continue to display it. That was at the SNP Spring conference in 2019. It said the word 'England'. It did not stipulate any hate towards the race."

Police were alerted when the same banner was previously displayed at Glasgow Central as an objection to the Scottish border remaining open after coronavirus cases increased in the north of England.

The same activists previously targeted the border at Berwick, where motorists were shocked to see people wearing Saltire face masks demanding the border was closed.

The protesters insisted that they were not motivated by racism or xenophobia but believe closed borders could eliminate the virus in Scotland by the end of August.

Before the Berwick protest, Nicola Sturgeon insisted there isn't an "anti-English bone in her body" after concerns about the border protests.

The First Minister reminded the public she comes from "English stock" - her granny - when questioned about anti-English rhetoric affecting Scottish businesses and tourism.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokesman said: “The Crown has a duty to keep cases under review and after full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no further proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”