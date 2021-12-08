Engineers have been working through the night to restore power to hundreds of homes in the wake of Storm Barra.

People living in the north east have been particularly badly hit after the second storm of the winter blew across Scotland on Tuesday.

More than 1700 homes were without power at one point last night, with some still cut off this morning.

More than a dozen flood alerts and warnings are in place across Scotland after Storm Barra brought heavy rain to many areas.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said it is monitoring the situation round the clock, with alerts in place in areas including north east, Edinburgh and the Lothians, Fife, Dumfries and Galloway and Argyll.

More specific warnings are in place for Helmsdale, Loch Ryan and Findhorn. People have been asked to stay vigilant.

Storm Barra moved in from the west on Tuesday, and a yellow weather warning for wind is in place from midnight until 6pm on Wednesday for the west coast of Wales and south-west England.

Met Office forecasters said the storm is not expected to cause as much chaos as Storm Arwen – though it sparked travel delays and school closures in Scotland.

Spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said: “We are not expecting the impacts of Barra to be as bad as we saw with Arwen.

“Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the UK today.

“We may see some snow on the higher ground, too.

“It is unlikely to be as impactful as Storm Arwen last week but there will be blustery conditions so people should still be prepared.”

ScotRail has warned that some Wednesday services will be cancelled due to the storm.

SEPA said in a media statement: “Regional Flood Alerts are in place, and Local Flood Warnings will continue to be issued where necessary. People living and working in affected areas are advised to plan their essential journeys and consider the steps they need to take now to be prepared.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor rainfall and river levels and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. The most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”