GLASGOW bus drivers have settled a dispute over pay which resulted in a strike action ballot last month.

Unite Scotland said that an agreement has been reached that more than 1300 First Bus Glasgow drivers are set to receive an "inflation busting" pay rise of up to 21.5% over the next two years.

It comes after the union raised conerns about the increasing number of bus drivers who are leaving the industry to find better paid jobs elsewhere which it said was having a "negative knock-on effect" on the availability of bus services and routes.

The union said drivers across Glasgow accepted the latest pay offer after months of negotiations, and previously rejected offers.

The union said it has also secured a commitment from First Bus Glasgow to recruit and train more drivers. And that it will now take take only two years to get to the top pay rate, as opposed to the previous five years, as part of a coordinated effort to attract people into the bus industry.

First Glasgow said last month it was short of 17 per cent of the drivers needed to run a full service and had been forced to make short-notice cancellations and reduce frequencies.

The new agreement provides pay rises of between six percent and 21.5% over the next two years depending on length of service.

Drivers currently in second year of service on £10.70 per hour will now receive £11 from August 2021 and £13 from October 2022.

The union says there is now improvement in rosters, unpaid break-times and a shorter working week including a 12-hours maximum length of shift.

It says there is also a £300 ‘thank you’ payment as part of a UK-wide agreement.

On October 19, the return of a consultative ballot showed that 99% of Unite’s members working for First Bus Glasgow rejected an initial pay offer in a 70% turnout.

And a ballot on strike action was expected to open on November 1 and close on November 15.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “The inflation busting pay deal for many of our drivers in First Glasgow is industry leading. Unite has been working hard over a number of months to secure the best possible result. We are determined to improve the job, pay and conditions of our members, and this pay deal should be a benchmark for all other bus companies to follow.”

The trade union had warned that due to low pay, shift work, and poor terms and conditions across the bus industry, driver shortages are now becoming "endemic" in certain areas of the country Wendy Dunsmore, Unite industrial officer, said: “We are delighted to get this pay deal over the line with First Glasgow. It will ensure a substantial pay rise for many of our members over the next two years. We are particularly pleased that through our negotiations it will now take a driver two years to reach the top pay band instead of five. In addition, we have secured a commitment from First Glasgow to implement a shorter working week along with a recruitment and retention drive to ensure that we jointly address the driver shortages being experienced across Glasgow.”