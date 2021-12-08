SCOTS TV host and historian Neil Oliver has said he will not act on any measures to curb Covid spread over Christmas.

The GB News presenter spoke after Boris Johnson indicated he would decide next week whether fresh Covid-19 restrictions are needed over Christmas as the Omicron variant continues to grow in the UK.

The current rules across the UK requires mandatory face masks in shops and public transport, reimposed south of the border in response to the arrival of Omicron and due to expire on December 20.

The Prime Minister was understood to have earmarked December 17 as the most likely day for a review of the rules, because he does not want to panic the public by making an announcement over the weekend.

But today Boris Johnson announced new restrictions for England.

Mr Oliver who has previously branded lockdown "the biggest mistake in world history" has been critical of the Prime Minister mandating the reintroduction of face masks on public transport and shops in England.

The archaeologist and author who came out of mandatory quarantine on November 14 after catching Covid, has stirred up a new hornet's nest with his latest'no comply' rhetoric He said: "Christmas and family are above and beyond and should be completely beyond the remit of government to politicians.

"Christmas is sacred, family is sacrosanct and government has no place interfering in either.

"I don't and have no intention anymore of even listening to what I'm going to be told to do.

"I do not acknowledge any more what the authorities think they might tell me to do.

"I will do as I see fit. And I don't think it's too grandiose, you know, to turn to and look for inspiration in the words of people like Martin Luther King who said there comes a time when when it's our obligation to break immoral laws."

Speculation has been rife that the government had decided to implement a so-called Plan B of further restrictions, including requiring vaccine passports for large venues and an order to work from home.

There were 437 confirmed Omicron cases in the UK on Tuesday and Downing Street has said there are early signs that the new varian is more transmissible, although much remains unknown. And Nicola Sturgeon, who extended Scotland's work-from-home guidance until mid-January, has warned of a rapid rise in Omicron cases.

She said it is vital to "strengthen compliance" with existing measures to slow the spread of Omicron.

The first minister says she "cannot guarantee" further measures will not be needed.

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World Health Organization has said.

The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

Mr Oliver, whose weekly monologues often go viral on social media said past restrictions including the lockdowns have done as yet "uncalculated, unmeasured harm to people's physical and mental health, to the economy, to the education of children".

The former National Trust for Scotland president who faced calls for him to be 'cancelled' after stating he would "cheerfully risk catching Covid" in the name of personal freedom added before Boris Johnson's latest announcement: "And to continue to do that is reprehensible and furthermore, it's immoral and you cannot justify submitting to and following the guidelines and restrictions that you know, are morally wrong just because they've been handed down from on high.

"There comes a time when it's beholden upon any of us and all of us to say, That's immoral, and that's wrong. And just because you as the government are telling me to do it, I will not do it because it's immoral and it's wrong. That is the right thing to do."

The archaeologist and author turned TV presenter's commentary sparked some debate on social media with his latest comments said he gets 1000s of pieces of mail and he has drawn the conclusion there are millions of people who are opposed to what is going on.

He said that he hears from people all the time who say that they're on the point of losing their jobs because of whether or not they want to take a vaccine.

And he said while collective action is needed to stand up against restrictions, he understood if people felt they could not put their jobs at risk.

The Renfrewshire-born 54-year-old GB News host who has previously stated that he and his wife will not let their three teenage children take the Covid vaccine said: "I completely understand, empathise and sympathise with people whose first priority is and has to be putting food on the table, making sure that they have an income so that they can look after themselves and look after families," he said.

"I hear all the time that people agree with what we are saying, but are frightened to speak.

"Now where someone else in your work, in your shop in your factory, whatever, speaks up, then if more people stand shoulder to shoulder with them, it doesn't always take everyone to turn the tide.

"One person on the road can be singled out. One stick is easily snapped but a bundle of sticks is unbreakable. And where you see someone being singled out, but you share their opinion, take the step join up with them, stand by them, speak up and say what they are saying.

"It does take courage but we are in that situation now where each of us has to take individual responsibility. If there ever was a time for waiting for someone else, other people, to fix the situation, while you keep your head down, if there ever was a time like that that time has passed.

"It has to be proportionate, but people have to take the opportunities, the proportionate opportunities that they can see to support one another."