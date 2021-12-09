More than 3,100 new coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths from the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,196 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded since Tuesday.
One new case of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 109.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government, which counts those who died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, stands at 9,688.
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland put the toll at 12,216 as of 5 December.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
Of the 42,387 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 8% were positive.
A total of 39 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 578 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,358,725 while 3,967,477 people have now received a second dose.
Third booster doses have been administered to 2,000,915 people.
Coronavirus statistics for Scotland at a glance
3,196 new cases of COVID-19 reported
42,387 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results
8.0% of these were positive
16 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive
39 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
578 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
4,358,725 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, 3,967,477 have received their second dose, and 2,000,915 have received a third dose or booster.
