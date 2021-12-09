Scotland's national clinical director is helping bolster the Covid booster vaccination effort as health workers were being urged to assist in the roll-out.

Professor Jason Leitch said he would be administering boosters and second doses to 16 and 17-year-olds for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde alongside his "main job".

More than 300 full-time additional staff have signed up to deliver jags since November 19 and health boards are recruiting to create extra capacity.

Former NHS staff and doctors, dentists, nurses and optometrists were being urged to assist by Prof Leitch, whose background is in dentistry, with "even a shift a week".

One woman said she was told by a member of staff at Glasgow Central Mosque that it was forced to close early last night because of a shortage of vaccinators. However, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde refuted the claim.

The Scottish Government has said that everyone aged 18 and over who is eligible will be offered a slot for the booster jab by the end of January, following updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)

Currently those aged 40-49 are invited to make an appointment through the online portal or the national helpline, from 12 weeks after their second dose.

The national programme is also delivering second doses to 16 and 17 years olds.

Prof Leitch said: “I am pleased to join the fantastic team at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and look forward to helping administer booster jabs to adults and second doses to 16 and 17 years olds as we continue to protect Scotland’s population as quickly as possible.

"This has been the biggest immunisation programme in the history of the NHS and the hard work and commitment shown by health boards and vaccination teams across Scotland means we have the highest vaccination rate for people aged 12 and over of all UK nations for first, second and boosters/third doses and the winter vaccination programme has already delivered more than 2 million booster and third doses to the most vulnerable groups, covering 45% of the adult population (aged 18+).

"However, we would warmly welcome any former NHS employees and of course, they will receive full training before giving any vaccines. I’ll be helping when I can alongside my main role.

“Even a shift a week will help, so if you’re a dentist, a nurse, an optometrist or a doctor and you can help us then please contact your local health board. Every vaccine dose given is another step out of the pandemic."