MOVES are being made for a government handout as the costs of saving one of Scotland's most historic entertainment venues has soared by £11m.

The Rothesay Pavilion which has played host to top entertainers from Andy Stewart, a young Lena Zavaroni and an up-and-coming young comedian by the name of Billy Connolly has been shut for six years and a re-opening has been in limbo for over two years as the process of restoration to return it to its 1930s Art Deco glory has stalled over and over again.

Now Argyll and Bute Council has halted the project to seek national funding support to meet pandemic and EU exit costs of completing Rothesay Pavilion’s transformation as a national centre for arts and popular culture.

The council has committed up to £20 million to the project, and Rothesay Pavilion Charity has been set up to run the building as a thriving concern once complete. Construction work was progressing, until the original contractor went into administration in 2020.

The council now has another construction company in place to complete the Pavilion’s transformation, but they say cost increases, resulting in large part from the pandemic and global supply chain challenges, labour shortages in the construction sector and EU exit, mean the council must seek additional funding sources.

The council is now to set up a cross-party group to lead a programme of targeted lobbying activity, to include both the Scottish and UK governments, who have provided assistance and investment to similar projects elsewhere, including the Glasgow School of Art, V&A in Dundee and the Tate Modern project in St Ives and any other agencies or organisations which can assist.

In July, 2019, Rothesay Pavilion had a video created as part of a countdown to re-opening.

Argyll and Bute Council leader Robin Currie, said: “The Pavilion has great potential as a driver for the local economy of Bute and more widely for Scotland’s tourism and events sectors.

"The unprecedented and unforeseeable consequences of the Covid pandemic and EU Exit have completely changed the challenges that need to be overcome to complete the Pavilion’s transformation. Local authorities simply do not receive the level of resources to be able to absorb the steep cost increases involved."

It had been announced in 2019 that that the “jewel in Bute’s heritage” would re-open its doors in the summer of the same year.

The plan was to turn it into a cultural and community hub, with the aim of creating a tourism attraction for Bute and the wider area, with organisers saying it would be a “significant catalyst for regeneration and change on the island”.

But Mr Currie said:"We have done all that we as a council can possibly do.

"This building is of national significance. It needs more national funding support.”

The council has decided to pause the development project, to create time to source additional funding.

In its heydey, the unique example of 1930’s seaside architecture was enjoyed by tens of thousands of tourists from home and abroad who sailed “doon the watter” for summer sunshine on the Isle of Bute.

The Rothesay Pavilion, designed by James Carrick in 1938 is regarded as one of the finest examples in Scotland of the international modernist style. Some say it has earned a place alongside acknowledged Scottish architectural icons, including Bute’s gothic mansion Mount Stuart House and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

When complete, it was to see the creation of four separate spaces: a main hall capable of seating up to 800 people; a self-contained studio theatre space for 100; a flexible exhibition area and a unique glazed top floor with spectacular views for weddings and other bespoke events.

But the refurbishment of the building, which has been exposed to the salty air of the Firth of Clyde since opening in 1938 and was placed on the “buildings at risk” register in 2010, has since been dogged by issues as a result of weather, construction issues, the insolvency of a contractor and the pandemic.

In September, the council said a container ship that caused global disruption after blocking the Suez canal earlier this year was one of the factors which could further hold up the completion of Rothesay’s new Pavilion.

While the Rothesay Pavilion website indicates a re-opening this year - the council before the concerns about the container ship estimated it would not be completed until the summer of next year.

It is not now clear when it will re-open.

Janice Forsyth, chairman of Rothesay Pavilion, the charity that would run the Pavilion as a cultural hub and visitor attraction on completion of the restoration, said: “Rothesay Pavilion is an island treasure with a unique story to tell and a rich legacy spanning decades of wonderful history.

"We remain strongly committed to safeguarding its contemporary architecture and rich cultural heritage for future generations. In its rejuvenated form, the building will offer a range of modern, accessible spaces designed to meet the aspirations of 21st Century audiences, visitors, performers, and creative entrepreneurs.

"Once complete, it is set to revive Bute’s fortunes as a world class tourism destinationbringing many added social and economic benefits to the local community and placing Bute firmly back in the list of ‘Top 10 places to visit’ in Scotland.”

The Pavilion, while having played host to seaside entertainment shows such as wrestling and the Miss Rotheseay pageant, in more recent times played host to bands such as the acclaimed Scots post-rock band Mogwai.

The council felt that the relaunch would play a pivotal role in the island’s economic regeneration and social inclusion initiatives through increased tourism and an elevated national and international profile.

Ambitions for future programming include artistic collaborations and accessible community workshops, offering wide appeal across generational boundaries and diverse cultural tastes.

It aimed to host national and international music, comedy, theatre and dance acts, as well as showing major exhibitions of history, photography and visual arts.