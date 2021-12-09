SCOTTISH comedian Kevin Bridges has added a final Glasgow date to his UK tour and tickets will go on sale tomorrow.
The Glaswegian's run of dates at the OVO Hydro have been in high demand, with tickets for all performances flying out the door.
Innitially announcing six dates in Glasgow and one in Aberdeen, the funny-man has added an extra eight shows in Glasgow and two in Aberdeen.
The scot took to social media to thank his fans and his city for the high sales.
He said: "Final Glasgow show @OVOHydro going on sale tomorrow at 10am.
"What a city and thank you all once again.
"Extra Hull date added too and international dates announced next year for 2023!"
Kevin Bridges 'The Overdue Catch-up' tour begins in England on July 13, but the comedian won't be performing north of the border until September.
Starting in Liverpool and ending in London he will perform 64 shows in the UK and Ireland, with 47 already sold-out and another six having only a select number of tickets left.
Tickets for his final added date on September 1 go on sale at 10am on Friday December 10.
So far, all but one of his Glasgow shows (September 4) at the Hydro are sold-out, so tickets are expected to go fast in the morning.
