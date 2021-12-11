More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 4,087 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since Friday.

Among those positive tests, 11 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 121.

In the past 24 hours 12 new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,707.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,216 as of 5 December.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 44,390 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 9.9% were positive.

A total of 33 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 552 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,361,197, while 3,971,488 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 2,076,084 people.

