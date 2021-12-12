Ferry services between a seaside resort and a popular daytrippers' destination have been cancelled after an outbreak of Covid among CalMac Staff.
Sailings between Largs and Millport were suspended on Sunday morning following the breakdown of one vessel and the discovery of a cluster of coronavirus cases among the staff on the replacement boat.
The MV Loch Shira was withdrawn from service due to a suspected leak within its propulsion system, and was due to be replaced by the MV Loch Tarbet.
However, this ferry has also been taken off the route to allow deep cleaning to take place after a number of staff returned positive tests for Covid.
With other members of the crew being identified as close contacts of those already infected, a replacment crew is now being sought. An update is expected around 1pm.
Cal Mac said in a statement: "Due to several crew members returning positive covid tests with current crew being identified as close contacts, MV Loch Tarbert requires to be withdrawn from service to allow for the vessel to be cleaned and crew replaced.
"We are currently working to source replacement crew. When service does resume capacity will be reduced therefore, we would ask passengers to consider their journey and only travel if essential."
