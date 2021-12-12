A PENSIONER has died following a fatal road traffic collision on a major scots road.
Police today confirmed the death of a 70-year-old man who was involved in a crash on the A71 eastbound in Livingston.
The incident happened earlier this week on Tuesday December 7, on Bankton Road between the Lizzie Brice and Newpark roundabouts.
The crash involved a lorry and a car, with the 70-year-old man driving the car with a 68-year-old female passenger.
Both were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and the woman was released following treatment.
However, the male driver of the car died on Friday December 10 in the hospital, and the lorry driver was uninjured.
Sergeant Peter Houston of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”
