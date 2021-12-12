More than 4,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 4,002 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since Friday.

Among those positive tests, 38 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 159.

This is the highest daily increase since the Scottish Government started counting cases featuring the mutated strain.

In the past 24 hours no new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

However, registry offices are closed at the weekend meaning this number is usually low on Sunday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,707.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,216 as of 5 December.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 42,057 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours, 10.2% were positive.

A total of 37 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 541 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,362,468, while 3,973,761 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 2,116,228 people.

