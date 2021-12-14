Scotland's employment rate has risen in the last quarter according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The data said that there was a slight increase in the employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 which was 74.6%, up 0.5% on the period of May to July.
That the unemployment rate for those aged 16 years and over was 4.1% between August and October, down 0.2% on the previous quarter.
The overall UK employment rate between 16-64 year olds was 75.5% while the unemployment rate for over 16s was 4.2%.
Employment minister Richard Lochhead MSP said that Covid and the economic uncertainty it was causing had an impact.
He said: “We are all too aware of the continuing impact and economic uncertainty that Covid is having and that is why we are doing all we can to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate the effects it has on our economy.
“The 2022-2023 Scottish Budget invests an additional £68.3 million in employability and training to help businesses address skills shortages and create high quality, sustainable jobs.
“Spending in this area is targeted at all sectors and social groups, including people currently furthest from employment, so that everyone and every region can benefit from Scotland’s economic transformation.
“To accelerate the potential of digital technology £192 million is allocated to improve connectivity and boost the digital economy, including specific support for small and medium-sized businesses.”
In Scotland there were 2.553 million people aged 16-64 in employment between August and October while 111,000 people in that age range were unemployed.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.