Supermarket queuing is likely to return to Scotland as new restrictions are introduced to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.
With a 'tsunami' of new infections forecast by the Scottish Government's scientific advisors, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out the steps she will be asking businesses and the public to follow to minimise the threat to the NHS.
During a briefing today, Ms Sturgeon outlined several measures which would turn the clock back to the start of the pandemic — with a two-meter physical distancing rule in place in shops and efforts to prevent overcrowding.
Last year this meant queues outside supermarkets and proscribed routes around shops, one-way systems, while shopper numbers were limited.
Scenes like this could soon return
READ MORE: Plea to public to 'minimise' socialising to maximum of three households
The First Minister said: "Firstly, we want to keep businesses open but to help achieve this we are asking them to step up the protections in place in their premises.
"We intend to amend regulations to put a legal requirement on those running businesses or providing services to take measures which are reasonably practicable to minimise the risk of transmission.
"We will issue guidance this week to make clear what this means for different sectors.”
READ MORE: What has Nicola Sturgeon said today - all the Omicron Christmas measures announced
She added: "For example in retail, it will involve a return to the kind of protections in place at the start of the pandemic - for example measures to avoid crowding and bottlenecks.
"This will include physical distancing, measures to control the flow of customers and protective screens."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment