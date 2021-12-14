The First Minister has urged Scots not to 'cancel Christmas' — but has given out strict advice which could limit the way people celebrate.

In a bid to help combat the “exponential” rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Nicola Sturgeon has set out guidelines for the festive period.

People across Scotland to limit their socialising to three households - but only before and after Christmas.

Limits are not being placed on the size of household gatherings on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or Christmas Eve but the advice is that people should keep celebrations as small as family circumstances allow is sensible.

In a statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said the limit to social gatherings is advice, not a legal requirement.

She warned people: “My key request today is this: before and immediately after Christmas, please minimise your social mixing with other households as much as you can.

“However, if you do plan on socialising, either at home or in indoor public places, we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three. And make sure you test before you go.”

She added: “Turning to Christmas Day specifically, or Christmas Eve or Boxing Day or whenever you have your main family celebration, we are not asking you to cancel or change your plans, and we are not proposing limits on the size of household gatherings.”