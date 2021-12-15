A cancer charity has urged patients receiving treatment to book booster vaccinations amid concern there is confusion amongst NHS staff about the latest advice.

Updated guidance from the JCVI following the emergence of the Omicron variant states that those who are immunosuppressed should receive a booster, three months after a third dose of a vaccine.

People with a weakened immune system were offered a third, primary dose amid concern vaccines are not as effective in that patient group.

One cancer patient is said to have been told by her nurse that she did not require a booster and said an NHS Inform call handler was unsure of the guidance and she was unable to book a slot.

This is despite the website stating boosters are advised.

A spokesman for Cancer Research UK said there may be a “training issue".

He said: “In light of the emergence of the Omicron variant, the latest advice from the JCVI states that “Severely immunosuppressed individuals who have completed their primary course (all 3 doses) should be offered a booster dose a minimum of three months after their third primary dose.

“A further booster dose can be given in 3 months, in line with the clinical advice on optimal timing.

“We strongly encourage everyone, including cancer patients, to get all relevant doses and boosters of the Covid-919 vaccine to give the best protection possible.”

New data published by the The Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society found that while one in four blood cancer patients do not produce detectable antibodies after their first two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, 43% of them will produce antibodies after a third dose. For some patients with blood cancer, the third dose led to antibody levels seen in healthy adults.

The Scottish Government say some people who are severely immunosuppressed category can only be appointed at a specific time related to their treatment cycle.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said:“All immunosuppressed individuals who are eligible for a booster vaccination will be invited by their health board when appropriate.”