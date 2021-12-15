The achievements of Scottish motor racing legend Sir Jackie Stewart will be celebrated at an event next Summer that aims to raise funds for his dementia charity.

The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic will be held over two days on June 18 and 19 at Thirlestane Castle in the Lauderdale Estate in the Scottish Borders.

Visitors will be able to re-live the remarkable career of the three times Formula 1 champion with displays of his cars and memorabilia.

Sir Jackie is due to attend alongside other "high-profile" personalities from motorsports.

Born in West Dunbartonshire in 1939, Sir Jackie Stewart became known as ‘The Flying Scot’ and was Formula 1 World Champion in 1969, 1971, 1973.

After his own racing career concluded he formed ‘Stewart Grand Prix’ in 1997 where he was the team Principal until 2000.

The event has been organised to raise funds for Race Against Dementia, the global charity founded by Sir Jackie to fund research and treatment for the disease which his wife Helen was diagnosed with in 2014.

He said: "This will be a world-class event at Thirlestane Castle showcasing Scotland’s exceptional motorsports heritage in our own country.

"I am delighted the Thirlestane team have chosen to support Race Against Dementia in this way and feel proud and privileged to be a part of this great initiative."

The Scottish Motor Racing Club will provide live action with drivers in a mix of classic and contemporary cars taking a sprint up the castle driveway and there will be a display of more than 1,200 classic and modern sports cars from the Borders Vintage Automobile Club (BVAC).

The event is being sponsored by Rolex, which has a long-standing association with motorsports events and drivers.

Edward Maitland Carew of Thirlestane Castle said: "We are truly honoured to be welcoming Sir Jackie to the venue, as well as raising funds and awareness for such a deserving cause.

"The opportunity to see Sir Jackie and his iconic cars, combined with a celebration of the BVAC show’s 50th year, live motorsport action and the showcase of Scotland’s best food, drink and other produce will make for a unique and memorable day out for the whole family.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale in early 2022.