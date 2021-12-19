A change in Scotland's organ donation laws has been credited for patients receiving a record number of heart transplants this year.

Dr Jane Cannon, Consultant Transplant Cardiologist at the Golden Jubilee Hospital, said the introduction of the opt-out system had "absolutely" contributed to surgeons being able to perform 21 transplants this year.

While numbers fluctuate, it is thought to be the highest number ever carried out in Scotland.

Dr Cannon said the use of intensive care beds for Covid patients at other UK hospitals that perform transplants had also led to more donor hearts being transported to the Golden Jubilee hospital for transplant.

Scotland's new organ donor system came into force on March 21.

Under the new law, which was introduced in Wales in 2015, anyone age 16 and over is considered a possible donor if they die in circumstances in which they could donate and have not registered an objection.

The latest figures show over half of people (54%) in Scotland have now registered their donation decision – 51.5% to be a donor and 2.8% choosing to opt out.

England switched to an opt-out system in 2020, although Scotland was first tp agree to the change, following a failed bill by former Labour MSP Anne McTaggart in 2016.

The SNP government instead launched its own consultation before publishing a revised bill in 2019, which was delayed in its introduction by the pandemic.

Figures show six heart transplants were carried out in 2008-2009, 15 from 2016-2017 and 20 from 2020-2021.

Dr Cannon said: "I think obviously the Scottish Government has changed the law so now it's an opt-out system and the availability of donor hearts has increased.

"It's a bit of a coincidence that after the law changed we do a record number of transplants. Undoubtedly it is having an impact and we will see if that is maintained.

"From our own personal experience, yes I would say that is has made a change already.

"There is always a need for more organs - the demand always outweighs the supply but there are three tiers of waiting list. There is the routine list, the urgent list and the super urgent list.

"If you were on the routine list at home you could wait years on the list to get a suitable donor heart, whereas now, we are transplanting more patients on the routine list than every before so patients are generally waiting a shorter time but that does depend on your blood group, your gender, your size etc."

She said pressures on other hospitals which carry out transplants caused by Covid had led to more organs being taken to the Golden Jubilee hospital.

The hospital does not take general medical admissions or accident and emergency and has been largely protected from the pandemic.

"If other units are not able to use organs because their ICU beds are full, they would have to turn the organ down and offer it out to other units.

"We treat patients with cardiac complications of Covid but we can't complain compared to the stories of other hospitals."

She said relatively new equipment like the organ care system, known as 'heart in a box' was also allowing more hearts to be transported from further afield.

Traditionally a donor heart was put in a box with ice which means the time before transplantation was limited.

New methods allow the heart to be perfused with the donor's blood meaning that it's safe for a longer travel time.

"Before we might have to turn them down because they were having to travel too far."