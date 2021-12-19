Scotland has recorded one new coronavirus deaths and 5924 positive cases in the past 24 hours.
The daily figures from the Scottish Government show 504 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, of which 38 are in intensive care.
The Covid death toll in Scotland under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 9,781.
The test positivity rate stands at 13.9%.
A total of 4,371,171 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine while 3,991,879 have received their second dose and 2,501,033 have received a third dose or booster.
The Scottish Government have added Public Health Scotland "note there continues to be an impact in turnaround times between specimens being taken and results reported, due to longer volumes of tests being processed by labs."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment