More than 6,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,734 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed since Sunday.

The last time more than 6,700 cases were reported in a single day was on September 3.

Among those positive tests, 36 new cases of the Omicron variant have been identified, taking the total in Scotland to 1,111.

In the past 24 hours no new deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

However, numbers on Monday are usually low as registry offices are closed on Sunday.

The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 9,781.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,303 as of 12 December.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 49,213 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 15.2% were positive.

A total of 38 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 516 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,372,129, while 3,993,642 people have now received a second dose.

Third booster doses have been administered to 2,561,480 people.

