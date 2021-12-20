NEARLY 200 ScotRail services have been cancelled as the concerns rise over Covid cases.

The train operator's website showed 118 cancelled trains on Monday morning, and a further 78 in the afternoon and evening with staff illness stated as the reason for most of them.

The cancellations include a number of commuter services between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

ScotRail has urged travellers to check their journeys in the run-up to Christmas.

ScotRail tweeted: “We’re seeing an increase in the number of our staff having to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

“Customers planning on travelling today should check their journeys beforehand on our app or website.”

It comes as hundreds of Scots will be travelling to see family and loved ones over the festive period.

Despite a rise in Covid numbers due to the new Omicron variant, the First Minister has not brought in travel restrictions over the festive period.

But Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay home and try limit to gatherings to just three households in a bid to stop anyt spread David Ross, ScotRail's communications director, said: "We're sorry to our customers who are being inconvenienced as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to Covid.

“We are working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in difficult circumstances.”

Trains across the Avanti West Coast network were also subject to short-notice cancellations due to the impact of Covid-19 on train crew availability.

Bus services have also been hit.

A First Bus spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that we're experiencing some disruption to our services as a result of an increase in the volume of our drivers having to self-isolate in line with Covid procedures.

"We're doing absolutely everything possible to make sure that we're running as many journeys as we can for our customers in very challenging circumstances."