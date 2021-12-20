SCOTLAND could be in with the chance of a white Christmas this year, as forecasters have estimated snowfall in certain areas of northern Britain.

The Met Office has said that Scotland, Northern Ireland, and the far north of England can expect to see some snowfall on December 25, but they are unsure of the specific areas that could experience it.

However, they did say that areas with higher ground are the most likely to see snow. Exactly where the boundary between cold and milder air will be – and therefore which areas will see snow – is still unclear, the Met Office said.

Helen Caughey, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “With colder air meeting milder air over the UK, the specific details of the forecast for Christmas Day are still a little uncertain.

READ MORE: Will Scotland have a white Christmas this year? Edinburgh tops betting odds

“Milder air moves north-east over much of the country by the middle of the week, with spells of rain for most at times, which will turn to snow over higher ground in northern Scotland initially.

“The boundary between the milder and colder air is then forecast to sink south later on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, introducing colder, clearer conditions for some.

“However exactly where this boundary gets to is hard to pin down at the moment, and is key as to where can expect any snow over Christmas.”

Conditions are forecast to become more unsettled from Wednesday, with bands of rain expected across the UK.

Sleet, snow and ice are predicted over higher ground in Scotland on Wednesday and snow is expected on Thursday.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's 'special' Christmas card revealed for 2021

Blizzards could be in store in Scotland on Christmas Eve thanks to strong winds, while areas further south are expected to remain mild and cloudy with some rain.

There is also the risk of fog across southern parts of England and Wales on Christmas Eve, which could affect travel.