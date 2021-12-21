SCOTTISH ministers have welcomed the appointment of a new chief operating officer for the new state-controlled ScotRail with no experience in railways.

According to ScotRail, Joanne Maguire, currently resources vice principal at the University of the West of Scotland, will take up the role on day one of the new state-owned train operator on April 1, 2022.

In her current job, she is responsible for, among other things, finance, human resources, industrial relations, health and safety, sustainability, and information services.

The 42-year-old will take over from current chief operating officer Ian McConnell when the Dutch state-owned railway company Abellio hands over the franchise to Scottish Rail Holdings, the public body that will own and oversee Scotland's trains next year.

But ministers have come under fire as it emerged that Ms Maguire has no experience in railways.

Transport Scotland has welcomed the appointment as Aslef, the train drivers union said it was a "huge error" before the first train has left the station under the new Scottish Government-controlled ScotRail.

Kevin Lindsay, Aslef Scotland Organiser said: “The appointment of a Chief Operating Officer with not one day’s experience from within the railway is staggering.

“Scotland has a chance to build its new publicly operated railway properly yet ScotRail and the Scottish Government have made a huge error before the first train has left the station.

“We need to be getting Scotland back on track with a world-class service that’s affordable and helps meet our climate targets. Yet days after announcing fare hikes we learn that this crucial appointment has been made to someone with no experience of running the railways.

“The transport minister must meet with Aslef and other rail unions immediately if our new service is to be prevented from going off the rails.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government welcomes the appointment which we understand was conducted through a fair and open recruitment process.”

Prior to her current position, Ms Maguire was executive director for human resources at the university and held senior leadership roles at City of Glasgow College, as well as in the manufacturing and retail sectors.

Alex Hynes, managing director of ScotRail, said: “I am delighted we have managed to secure Joanne’s agreement to join ScotRail Trains at what is a very exciting time for Scotland’s Railway. Joanne brings a wealth of leadership experience to this role, which will be vital as we transition to the new public body.

“From the outset it was clear Joanne has the skills, determination, and energy needed to lead ScotRail Trains as it seeks to recover from the pandemic and give customers the safe and reliable service they deserve. I am really excited to welcome Joanne to the team.”

He said it was "annother important step on the journey to the new set-up".

"Over the coming weeks and months, we will set out in more detail what the transition means for you and for the wider business. We will be consulting with trade union colleagues and holding events for you to ask whatever is on your mind," he added.

In March, net zero, climate and transport secretary Michael Matheson said that ScotRail would come under public ownership run through an arm’s-length company controlled by the Scottish Government, declaring that the current system of rail franchising was "no longer fit for purpose”.

The move was to come through "operator of last resort arrangements" after he decided it was not the right time to seek a franchise procurement competition to run Scotland's railways after Abellio ends it control in March, 2022.

It came a year after ministers announced it had stripped Abellio of the franchise three years early in the wake of continuing outcry over service failings and rising costs to the taxpayer.

A 2018 winter timetable with the introduction of high-speed trains and new class 385 electric trains ushered in months of cancellations and disruption to services with much of it put down to staff shortages partly due to training to deal with the new trains.

ScotRail was forced to submit a plan by February, 2019, to address falling performance levels which, if unsuccessful, could result in a breach of contract and lead to Abellio losing the franchise early.

Ms Maguire said: “I am excited to take up my role at ScotRail Trains. Throughout the pandemic, the railway has played a vital role in keeping key workers moving, connecting communities, and supporting the economy during challenging times. I know from my own experience as a passenger how passionate railway staff are about their role in keeping Scotland moving safely while delivering good customer service, and I cannot wait to join the team and engage with colleagues across the organisation.

“The transition to the new public body will be the next chapter in the evolution of Scotland’s Railway, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a leading role in the organisation during what will no doubt be an exciting time."

Chris Gibb, chief executive officer of Scottish Rail Holdings, said: “ScotRail Trains will have an outstanding leader in Joanne. At this moment of significant change, her leadership skills will be essential in making the new venture a success for our customers and staff. I am really looking forward to working closely with Joanne over the coming years in my role as chair of the ScotRail Trains board.”