FISHERMEN are lobbying every MSP in Scotland in a bid to end a legal fight over Scottish ministers' refusal to reconsider a no-trawl scheme to protect Scotland's marine environment which is estimated to have cost taxpayers £120,000.

Judge Lady Poole demanded that thet no-trawl scheme be looked at after ministers said that the revisiting the proposed pilot no-trawl scheme "would serve no practical purpose".

She took action after, in a landmark legal judgement, the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation (SCFF) won a court challenge over the "right to trawl" in Scotland's inshore waters which was expected to have a marked bearing in fishing rights across the country.

The fishermen argued in a judicial review that the decision to reject a pilot scheme in the Inner Sound off the Isle of Skye was unlawful because the Scottish Government only took into account opposition and did not properly assess the proposal - including examining benefits and the wider issues of inshore fisheries management.

But Scottish ministers are fighting to have the judge's ruling overturned.

Now SCFF and Fish Legal, which has supported the fishermen's case say they have serious concerns regarding the condition of the inshore and requests MSPs to hold the ministers to account.

They say the sustainable fishing pilot would demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of using "low impact" fishing gears.

A circulated message to MSPs from SCFF national co-ordinator Alistair Bally Philp, one of those which put forward the pilot plan, raises concerns that Marine Scotland will not sanction the pilot if it is not supported by the bottom trawl sector, saying this was "a matter of concern".

"This pilot has the potential to provide the vital evidence that we need to map our a more sustainable future for our inshore," they said.

It goes on: "SCFF has serious concerns regarding the condition of the inshore and the way it is managed.

"We believe that there is now more than sufficient evidence to found a serious debate about fundamental change to the way the inshore is managed."

They say current Scottish Government proposals for inshore fishing "do little to address the fundamental issues at the heart of the radical decline in our inshore".

They go on: "Unless we acknowledge where we have gone wrong how can move to better models of exploitation. Unless we have a full and frank discussion how can we adopt a better and more positive model for our inshore that can reverse decades of decline in coastal communities. We know that we can do so much better.

"Not only are these issues of specific concern to SCFF, we also believe that they are matters of great public importance to Scotland.

"We urgently call your help to ensure that Scotland takes the necessary steps to ensure that our future generations have a better future. The health of our seas and our inshore is a vital part of that debate in Scotland and we invite you to join that debate."

The case was brought on the basis that the Scottish Government rejected the pilot because of the objections which were mainly from the trawler fishing communities instead of applying their own reasoned consideration.

Lady Poole, one of the newest Court of Session and High Court judges ruled in the SCFF's favour saying that ministers had acted "unlawfully" and that it is now entitled to expect the plan is "properly" reconsidered "with an open mind".

The fishermen sought an legal order forcing a review of the proposals to separate mobile and static fishing in the Inner Sound after resistance from Scottish ministers, despite Lady Poole's ruling.

And Lady Poole (above) had warned ministers that she would issue the order if the matter was not sorted out saying she was "surprised" by the ministers' position after her judgement.

But ministers are in the course of appealing the position.

At the core of the case is the Skye pilot that came amidst mounting evidence that the use of trawled fishing gear in the inshore caused widespread ecological damage including significant declines in the diversity and size of commercial fish species.

The pilot was designed to test the environmental and economic benefits of creating ‘trawl free’ potting zones.

Before the enactment of the Inshore Fishing (Scotland) Act in 1984, there was, since 1889, a ban of bottom trawling within three miles of the coast providing “coastal fringe of largely undisturbed marine life”.

The prohibition was removed largely because trawling had led to an increased depletion of off-shore stocks and the mobile fishing sector - large trawlers operating in the area – wished to move inshore.

Mobile fishing, through trawling and dredging, can often come into conflict with static methods.

Creel fishermen - who lay their pots of the seabed before returning days later to empty them - say thousands of pounds worth of gear can be lost when a fishing boat drags its nets through an area.

And the SCFF said that since the ban there has been a significant and growing body of evidence showing that the decision to open up the inshore to trawling has been disastrous both environmentally and economically.

In a ruling against the Scottish ministers over the pilot decision, Lady Poole said she did "not accept that it was lawful to frustrate the legitimate expectation" that it would take into account their own guidance over the wide-ranging considerations that would be taken into account in its decision. Those included the financial and enforcement implications, international and national obligations, the current quota system, and what improvements would be achieved."

Costs were awarded to the fishermen and their representatives as well as an additional fee based on the complexity and importance of the issues raised.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As this case is subject to a judicial review, it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”